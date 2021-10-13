Indian Army Chief Naravane in Lanka to boost defence relations

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane and his delegation on an official visit to SriLanka

New Delhi :

The Indian Army Chief would be in Sri Lanka from October 12-16.





During the visit, he will be meeting with senior military and civilian Sri Lankan leadership and discuss avenues for enhancing India-Sri Lanka defence relations, an official statement said.





“The Army Chief will take forward the excellent defence cooperation between Sri Lanka and India through multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishment and exchange views on various defence related issues,” the statement said.





General Naravane will also interact with the Service Chiefs, visit the Headquarters of the Sri Lankan Army, the Gajaba Regimental Headquarters and the Sri Lankan Military Academy.





The Army chief will witness the culmination phase of the joint exercise between India and Sri Lanka, ?Exercise Mitra Shakti?, and later address the students and faculty at the Defence Services Command and Staff College at Batalanda.





Naravane is also scheduled to call on the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa.



