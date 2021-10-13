IMF board confident about leader despite data-rigging claims

Washington :

The IMF’s 24-member executive board said in a statement that its review “did not conclusively demonstrate that the managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, played an improper role.” But it said a probe into possible misconduct by World Bank staff was continuing. The United States, the IMF’s largest shareholder, said it planned to closely monitor the further investigation into the issue. The World Bank and IMF are both global lenders in the United Nations system. Georgieva has denied any wrong doing.



