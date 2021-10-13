Activists seek to legalise marijuana farming in former hippie haven Nepal

Kathmandu :

But the country followed other nations in outlawing marijuana in the late 1970s and chased away the hippies who came on buses from Europe and United States. Half a century later, campaigners are seeking to again legalise the farming, use and export of marijuana as more countries allow its medicinal and recreational use.





Supporters have introduced a bill in Parliament that would legalise marijuana, although debate has been delayed by continuing squabbles between political parties for power.





“We are demanding the legalisation of marijuana in Nepal firstly for medicinal purposes for patients who are dying,” Rajiv Kafle, a campaign leader, said at his “Hippie Hill” retreat in the mountains surrounding the capital, Kathmandu. Kafle, who lives with HIV, said marijuana helped him cope with pain and kept him away from alcohol and other drugs.





