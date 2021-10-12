Tue, Oct 12, 2021

Putin says Russia needs to step up vaccination campaign against COVID-19

Published: Oct 12,202106:21 PM by PTI

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia needed to speed up its vaccination campaign against COVID-19 as the country recorded its highest single-day death toll since the start of the pandemic.

Moscow:
Russia was fast to develop and launch its Sputnik vaccine when the pandemic struck last year, but take-up has been slow, with many Russians citing distrust of the authorities and fear of new medical products.

