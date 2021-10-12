Africa's Covid-19 cases near 8.39 mn: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa :

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 214,160, Xinhua news agency reported.





Some 7,740,533 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, it was noted.





South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.





South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 2,912,145 cases, while Morocco, the northern African country, reported 939,187 cases as of Monday.





In terms of the caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.