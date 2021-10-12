Tue, Oct 12, 2021

Bangladesh plans to vaccinate 80 mn people against Covid by next January

Published: Oct 12,202108:22 AM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Bangladesh aims to administer Covid-19 vaccines to nearly half of its population by next January.

A batch of vaccines arriving in Dhaka. File photo: Reuters
A batch of vaccines arriving in Dhaka. File photo: Reuters
Dhaka:
Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday said the Bangladeshi government is working to vaccinate 80 million people by December and January, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Bangladesh's state-run news agency BSS. 

The minister said the government is considering vaccinating children aged between 12 and 17 years. 

Bangladesh has already announced a target of vaccinating 80 percent of its population by 2022. The South Asian country has so far got nearly 70 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. 

Bangladesh launched the vaccine rollout in January. 

As of October, 9,36,178,946 people in Bangladesh have reportedly received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 17,940,300 were fully vaccinated. 

The coronavirus infection and fatality rates have fallen significantly since August as the government bolstered inoculation drives in extensive areas to rein in Covid-19, according to Bangladesh's Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS).

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations