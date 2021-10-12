Baghdad detains top Islamic state leader handling finance during cross-border operation

Baghdad :

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi tweeted the news, identifying the man as Sami Jasim, who oversees the Islamic State group’s financial operations and served as the deputy leader of IS under the late Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.





Al-Kadhimi described it as “one of the most difficult” cross border intelligence operations ever conducted by Iraqi forces.





Jasim has a $5 million bounty on his head from the U.S. State Department’s Rewards for Justice program, which describes him as having been “instrumental in managing finances for IS terrorist operations.”





“While serving as IS deputy in southern Mosul in 2014, Jasim reportedly served as the equivalent of IS’s finance minister, supervising the group’s revenue-generating operations,” the website says.