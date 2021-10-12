AstraZeneca claims its drug reduces risk of severe COVID-19

London :

AstraZeneca’s (AZN.L) experimental COVID-19 drug has helped reduce the risk of serious illness or death in a late-stage study, the British pharmaceutical manufacturer said on Monday, a boost to its efforts to develop coronavirus drugs in addition to vaccines. The drug, a cocktail of two antibodies called AZD7442, reduced the risk of severe COVID-19 or death by 50% in non-hospitalized patients who had symptoms for seven days or less, and met the main objective of the study. It is designed to protect people who do not have a strong enough immune response to vaccines.