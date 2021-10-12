Pakistani journalist killed in bomb attack in Balochistan

Karachi :

Shahid Zehri, who has been associated with Metro 1 News, was travelling in a car in the town of Hub in the province when he was attacked on Sunday, reportedly with a homemade grenade, Eidgah Station House Officer Nadeem Haider was quoted as saying by Dawn News. The TV reporter suffered critical injuries, and another injured person was initially taken to Hub Civil Hospital and subsequently shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where Zehri was pronounced dead. The nature of the bomb could not be confirmed immediately.