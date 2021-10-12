Huge fire extinguished at oil facility in southern Lebanon

Beirut :

Energy Minister Walid Fayad said the fire broke out when workers were transferring gasoline from one storage tank to another in the coastal town of Zahrani. He said nearly 250,000 liters of gasoline were burnt during the blaze, which lasted more than three hours. No one was reported hurt. The fire came as Lebanon struggles through a serious power crisis that has resulted in electricity cuts lasting up to 22 hours a day. “The situation now is almost under full control,” Fayad told reporters. He said earlier that the gasoline was for the Lebanese army.