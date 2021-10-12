Tue, Oct 12, 2021

PM Modi, Johnson discuss vaccine certification, trade and climate

Published: Oct 12,202105:31 AM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi spoke over phone on Monday during which they took stock of India-UK trade and defence talks, opening up of international travel between the two countries and climate action targets in the lead up to the COP26 summit, Downing Street said.

PM Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
The UK’s recognition of “Indian vaccine certification” was among the welcome developments highlighted on both sides, as Covishield-vaccinated Indians travelling to the UK will no longer be required to undergo compulsory 10-day quarantine at a declared address.

“They agreed the UK’s recognition of Indian vaccine certification is a welcome development to that end, the a Downing Street spokesperson said. With reference to the bilateral relationship, both leaders welcomed progress towards a trade agreement and also defence strategic partnership between two nations.

