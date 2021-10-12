PM Modi, Johnson discuss vaccine certification, trade and climate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi spoke over phone on Monday during which they took stock of India-UK trade and defence talks, opening up of international travel between the two countries and climate action targets in the lead up to the COP26 summit, Downing Street said.
London:
The UK’s recognition of “Indian vaccine certification” was among the welcome developments highlighted on both sides, as Covishield-vaccinated Indians travelling to the UK will no longer be required to undergo compulsory 10-day quarantine at a declared address.
“They agreed the UK’s recognition of Indian vaccine certification is a welcome development to that end, the a Downing Street spokesperson said. With reference to the bilateral relationship, both leaders welcomed progress towards a trade agreement and also defence strategic partnership between two nations.
