Four terrorists killed in Pakistan

Islamabad :

On Saturday, the paramilitary Frontier Corps troops "spotted and engaged terrorists move. During intense exchange of fire, four terrorists killed", the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.

The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition during the operation, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Hunt against militant groups has been intensified by the Pakistani military and intelligence agencies in the wake of a new wave of terrorist attacks on security forces in the country.