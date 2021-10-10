Zimbabwean man stabs 6 to death, injures 4 others at prayer meeting

Harare :

The police confirmed the incident which happened in the Midlands Province town, about 220 km southwest of Harare, and said investigations were ongoing.

"The ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) reports that a 26-year-old man stabbed six people to death and injured four others on October 9, 2021, at around 3 am at Stoneclere, Rutendo suburb in Redcliff, after a suspected mental illness while attending an all-night prayer at a local apostolic shrine.

"Police arrested the suspect and recovered a hoe, ax, kitchen knife and three spears. Investigations are in full swing. More details will follow in due course," the police said in a statement.

Cases of mentally ill people who get involved in murder cases are not uncommon in the country.