Russia hits another record daily death toll

Moscow :

The national coronavirus task force has reported a persistent rise, with nearly daily records in October. It's about 100 more daily deaths than in late September.





The task force also reported more than 29,000 new daily infections. Authorities says the steep rise in cases and deaths is because of the nation's low vaccination rate.





The deputy prime minister says 47.8 million Russians, or 33% of the population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.