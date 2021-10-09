Sat, Oct 09, 2021

Assad's uncle returns to Syria after 37 yrs in exile

Published: Oct 09,202104:14 PM by IANS

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's uncle Rifaat al-Assad has returned to the country after 37 years in exile, a local newspaper reported.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. File photo
Damascus:
The President has allowed the return of his uncle, who left Syria in 1984 after mounting a failed coup against his brother Hafez al-Assad who ruled Syria from 1971 to 2000, Xinhua news agency quoted the al-Watan newspaper report as saying late Friday. 

Saying Rifaat arrived in Syria on Thursday and would serve no political or social position, the al-Watan report said that the his return came against the backdrop of a verdict by a French court that sentenced him to four years in prison for financial crimes. 

Rifaat's assets, worth $106 million, and his assets in Spain valued at about $804 have all been confiscated over the past few years.
