Sat, Oct 09, 2021

Israeli strike injures 6 Syrian soldiers

Published: Oct 09,202103:58 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Six Syrian soldiers were injured by a fresh Israeli missile strike against a military airbase in the central province of Homs, state media reported on Saturday.

Representative Image.
Representative Image.
Damascus:
Citing a military statement, the state media report said the Israelis launched their attack from the direction of the al-Tanf area in southern Syria, targeting the T-4 airbase in the countryside of Homs, reports Xinhua news agency. 

It said the air defenses intercepted most missiles. 

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said explosions rocked the T-4 airbase, where a training centre for drones that belong to pro-Iran militias is located. 

The UK-based watchdog said the attack was carried out by Israeli warplanes which flew over the al-Tanf area and fired against the airbase in Homs.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations