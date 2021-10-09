South Korea grants asylum to Angolan family

Seoul :

The Refugee Council approved the application from Nkuka Lulendo and his family, who were in the media spotlight in 2019 for being stuck at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, for nine months after they were denied a chance to file for refugee status, reports Yonhap News Agency.

"The possibility of them being persecuted by the government of their home country has become quite substantial due to the media reports during their stay in Korea," the Council was quoted as saying.

Lulendo, his wife and four children arrived at the Incheon airport in December 2018 on a tourist visa.

They asked for a chance to seek asylum, citing persecution against people with Congolese origins in Angola.