US diplomats suspected of theft in Russia: Foreign Ministry

Moscow :

In a statement to TASS News Agency on Friday, the Ministry said that Russia has sent an official diplomatic note to the Embassy asking to withdraw diplomatic immunity of the suspected employees in order to press criminal charges against them.

"A note was sent to the US Embassy with a request to yank the diplomatic immunity from three employees of the American diplomatic mission over their designation as theft suspects of personal belongings from a Russian citizen.

"Should the embassy refuse to withdraw the immunity, the mentioned people must leave Russian territory immediately," the Ministry added.

No other details, including the identities of the the suspects, were revealed.