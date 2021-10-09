Global Covid-19 caseload tops 237.2 mn

Washington :

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 237,210,769, 4,841,912 and 6,424,300,847, respectively.





The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 44,288,729 and 712,693, according to the CSSE.





In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 33,915,569 cases.





The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (21,550,730), the UK (8,119,406), Russia (7,602,386), Turkey (7,387,507), France (7,147,186), Iran (5,683,980), Argentina (5,265,058), Spain (4,973,619), Colombia (4,969,131), Italy (4,695,291), Germany (4,305,634), Indonesia (4,225,871) and Mexico (3,707,234), the CSSE figures showed.





Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (600,425), India (450,127), Mexico (281,121), Russia (210,673), Peru (199,615), Indonesia (142,560), the UK (137,945), Italy (131,228), Colombia (126,552), Iran (122,012), France (117,895) and Argentina (115,444).