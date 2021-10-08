Africa's Covid cases pass 8.36 million

Addis Ababa :

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 213,093, Xinhua news agency reported.

Some 7,709,460 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 2,908,768 Covid-19 cases, while the northern African country of Morocco reported 936,963 cases as of Thursday afternoon.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.