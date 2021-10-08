Iran reports 11,625 new Covid cases, 233 deaths

Tehran :

According to an official briefing published by Iran's state TV, the pandemic has claimed 122,012 lives in the country so far, after 233 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5,169,999 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 5,549 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said on its official website.

By Thursday, 43,543,099 Iranians have received their first doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 17,881,303 of them have taken two jabs.

The official report added that 32,936,656 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

Iran reported the first case of Covid-19 in the country in February 2020.