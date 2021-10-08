UK: No quarantine for Indians with Covishield

Chennai :

The announcement was made by British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis. “No quarantine for India travellers to the UK fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October. Thanks to the Indian government for close cooperation over last month,” he said.





In its latest travel guidelines, the UK said the “red list” will reduce to seven countries and “proof of vaccination will be recognised from 37 new countries and territories”. It said the British government extended the inbound vaccinated arrivals system to a further 37 countries and territories across the globe including India, South Africa and Turkey, which meant eligible vaccinated passengers arriving from the rest of the world countries only need to take a “day two test in England”. The announcement came hours after India said it is hopeful of finding a solution to the row.





Govt warns of surge post festivities : “Please watch your October, November, December,” a senior Health Ministry official warned people on Thursday about the threat of COVID-19 resurgence during the coming festival and wedding season, and advised them to avoid crowded places and celebrate festivals virtually. “Kerala, Maharashtra, TN, Mizoram and Karnataka have over 10,000 active cases. More than 50% of the total coronavirus cases in the country are from Kerala, 15.6% from Maharashtra, 6.81% in Tamil Nadu and 6.58% from Mizoram,” he said.