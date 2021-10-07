Fiery road crash kills 3 migrants in Mexico's Gulf Coast

Mexico City :

Among the victims were Honduran, Haitian and Guatemalan migrants, the INM said.





A truck carrying the migrants lost control, crashed into a retaining wall and collided with other vehicles, a source from the regional Coatzacoalcos Fire Department told Xinhua.





"Following the impact, the vehicle caught fire and three of them died burned by the flames," the source said by telephone, citing eyewitnesses and preliminary reports of the incident.





The accident occurred on the Cosoleacaque-Nuevo Teapa Highway, near the community of El Chapo, past the Coatzacoalcos bridge, and firefighters from three different cities, including Nanchital, Coatzacoalcos and Minatitlan, arrived at the scene to provide assistance, as did ambulances and local police.





The bodies of the victims were taken to Nanchital for identification, while the injured were taken to different area hospitals.