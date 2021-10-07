China asks US to stop interfering in matters related to Taiwan, HK, Xinjiang

Geneva :

Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and Sulivan had a "constructive meeting" on international and regional issues of common concern on Wednesday, Chinese state media reported During the meeting, the two sides agreed to take action to strengthen strategic communication, properly manage differences, avoid confrontation and conflict, seek mutual benefit and win-win results, and work together to bring China-U.S. relations back to the right track of sound and steady development, according to Global Times.





During the meeting, Yang expounded China's position on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet and human rights as well as on maritime issues, urging the United States to truly respect China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and stop using the above issues to interfere in China's internal affairs.





"China opposes defining China-US relations as competitive, urging US to truly respect China's sovereignty, security and development interests by presenting its solemn positions on #Taiwan, HK, Xinjiang, Xizang, human rights and maritime issues," Yang said.





Meanwhile, the United States said it will continue to engage with China at a senior level to ensure responsible competition between the two countries,





"Sullivan made clear that while we will continue to invest in our own national strength and work closely with our allies and partners, we will also continue to engage with the PRC (People's Republic of China) at a senior level to ensure responsible competition," a White House statement read.





The ties between the two nations have deteriorated in recent years. The US has raised the issues of rights violations in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan on several platforms.