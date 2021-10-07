Thu, Oct 07, 2021

At least 20 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan

Published: Oct 07,202108:08 AM by Reuters

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

At least 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured when an earthquake struck southern Pakistan, Disaster Management Authority Director General Naseer Nasir said on Thursday.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Islamabad:
The quake with a magnitude of 5.7 was relatively shallow at 20 kms (12 miles) with an epicentre 102 km (62 miles) east of Quetta, said the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). More than 100 mud houses collapsed and a large number were damaged, including government buildings. Hundreds of people were rendered homeless, Sohail Anwar, deputy commissioner in the city of Harnai, told Reuters.

The dead were mostly women and children, said rescue officials.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations