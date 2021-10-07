Greek govt eases Covid restrictions, calls for more vaccinations

Athens :

Moreover, officials on Wednesday reiterated a call to citizens to get vaccinated to facilitate the full return to normalcy, Xinhua news agency reported.





Fully vaccinated individuals are granted additional freedom, according to the authorities. In indoor areas of recreation, such as bars and restaurants, where only fully vaccinated people are allowed access, from now on there will be music and customers will be allowed to stand.





"Our enemy is the novel coronavirus. We must all get protection. Vaccination is the only way ... We must get inoculated, persuade people to get the shot," Health Minister Thanos Plevris told a televised press briefing.





Following two national lockdowns in 2020 and 2021, Greek authorities have gradually eased restrictions and in recent months implemented additional safety measures only on a regional level when the epidemiological data were alarming.





Despite the still high numbers of new infections, the national health system can cope better than last year, as most new cases do not need hospitalization due to the progress of vaccinations, the minister explained.





Greece reported 2,876 new cases and and 34 deaths within 24 hours, while 334 patients were intubated in intensive care units.





To date, about 6.2 million people, or 57 per cent of the population, have been vaccinated, according to the latest official data.