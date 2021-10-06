Covid testing, vaccination decline in Afghanistan: WHO

Kabul :

"Since August, COVID-19 testing + vaccination has declined across Afghanistan. Around 1.6 million doses of vaccine could expire if not used quickly," the organization wrote on Twitter, Xinhua news agency reported.





To address this, the WHO and its partners are boosting testing and supporting the rollout of a vaccination campaign in 16 provinces of Afghanistan's 34 provinces.





More than 155,000 Afghans have been infected with Covid-19 while over 7,200 have lost their lives to the disease since February 2020 when the first Covid-19 case was detected in the country, according to the latest WHO figures.