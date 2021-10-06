Muslim warrior Ghaznavi smashed Somnath idol: Taliban leader Haqqani

New Delhi :

Haqqani visited the shrine of Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, he glorified Ghaznavi who had demolished the Somnath idol in the past. The tweet has caused an uproar on social media for its provocative contents.

"Today, we visited the shrine of Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi, a renowned Muslim warrior & Mujahid of the 10th century. Ghaznavi (May the mercy of Allah be upon him) established a strong Muslim rule in the region from Ghazni & smashed the idol of Somnath," Anas Haqqani said in a tweet.

Mahmud Ghaznavi demolished the Somnath temple in Gujarat. He had attacked India 17 times.