6.0-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Iwate

Tokyo :

The quake occurred at around 2:46 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 40.0 degrees north and a longitude of 142.4 degrees east, and at depth of 50 km, Xinhua news agency reported.





The quake logged 5 plus in some parts of Iwate Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.





So far no tsunami warning has been issued.