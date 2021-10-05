US warning China over Taiwan provocations

New Delhi :

Taiwan raised the alarm after Chinese warplanes violated its airspace nearly 150 times over the course of about four days, leaving top Taiwanese, and some American, officials worried about a military confrontation.





"We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan, and we have an abiding interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. That's why we will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.





The US has a unique relationship with the island, providing military and other types of support since China's Nationalist government fled there in 1949 following the Chinese Civil War.





But the US has held back from creating official ties with the Taipei as part of agreements with Beijing, The Hill news report said.





Taiwan considers itself the legitimate government of the Chinese people, while Beijing criticizes it as a rogue territory.





Taipei and Beijing have gone through periods of rapprochement, but the Chinese Communist Party has increasingly threatened reunification through military intervention, the report added.





Beijing also takes exception with Washington's support of Taipei, accusing the US of meddling in internal Chinese affairs.





"Taiwan belongs to China and the US is in no position to make irresponsible remarks," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday, reacting to warnings issued by the Biden administration.





Psaki described the US' commitment to Taiwan as "rock solid" on Monday and said American officials have been clear "privately and publicly" about the administration's concerns related to China's behaviour toward Taiwan.