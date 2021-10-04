Israel to tighten Covid-19 Green Pass restrictions

Israel will start restricting its Covid-19 Green Pass to people who have received the third vaccine booster on Thursday, the government said on Sunday.
Jerusalem:
Under the new guidelines, people who have got the third vaccine booster or recently recovered from Covid-19 are able to receive the Green Pass, a barcode valid for six months that enables entry to various venues, Xinhua news agency reported.
Israel promotes the Green Pass to encourage people to receive the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
The government has based its strategy to tackle the current wave on large-scale vaccination rollout.
So far, some 37 per cent of Israel's 9.3 million people have received the third dose, according to figures released by the health ministry.
