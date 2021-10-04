Israel to tighten Covid-19 Green Pass restrictions

Jerusalem :

Under the new guidelines, people who have got the third vaccine booster or recently recovered from Covid-19 are able to receive the Green Pass, a barcode valid for six months that enables entry to various venues, Xinhua news agency reported.





Israel promotes the Green Pass to encourage people to receive the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine.





The government has based its strategy to tackle the current wave on large-scale vaccination rollout.





So far, some 37 per cent of Israel's 9.3 million people have received the third dose, according to figures released by the health ministry.