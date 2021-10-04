Turn to Germany for reunification pointers

Chennai :

And, with Germany as one of the very few countries with recent experience of a similar amalgamation of two states, Unification Minister Lee In-young is traveling to Europe to discuss what can be learned from the events leading up to German reunification in 1990 and subsequent developments.





Analysts suggest Moon and Lee have been “frustrated” by the failure to advance their agenda of bringing the two Koreas closer together over the last five years. But they point out that the reason for cross-border relations being at an impasse does not lie in the South.





Pyongyang’s intransigence and refusal to even communicate with Seoul for much of the last year has effectively halted the already stunted bilateral relationship, while the North has in recent weeks made efforts at rapprochement even more complicated with a series of missile launches. North Korea on Friday confirmed that it had tested a new anti-aircraft missile the previous day, while on Tuesday it launched a weapon that the regime described as a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide missile. The US and Japan have both condemned the launches, with the firing of the hypersonic missile described as a “violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.” On Wednesday, a day bracketed by the North’s most recent missile tests, Lee flew to Europe for talks with government officials in Belgium and Sweden before traveling on to Germany.





Lee was due to attend a ceremony on Sunday to mark the 31st anniversary of German reunification, at the invitation of the German parliament. He also delivered a lecture on inter-Korean relations at Berlin’s Free University on Saturday and will meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday to discuss Germany’s experience before and after unification, and the potential parallels on the Korean Peninsula.





And while Germany faced huge obstacles in 1990 — and many more that it had not anticipated in the years immediately after the two states came together — the situation in the Koreas is clearly even more complicated, according to analysts.





One major problem that needs to be overcome, they point out, is that North Korea still considers itself to be the sole legitimate regime on the peninsula. It has long insisted that any future reunification must be completed on its terms and under its direction. The Kim dynasty ruling a united Korean Peninsula would, it is assumed, hold little appeal for the vast majority of the 52 million residents of South Korea.





“The government has finally realised that it is nearly out of time and that not all its plans will be achieved, including building better ties with North Korea and advancing the reunification agenda,” said Ahn Yinhay, a professor of international relations at Korea University in Seoul.





“Lee is frustrated because the North has refused to give ground and he has not been able to do anything,” she told DW. “At this point, there is little more that he can do other than go to a country that has been through a similar experience, talk with government officials there and try to keep the issue moving forward in that way.”





Leif-Eric Easley, an associate professor of international relations at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, agrees that present conditions on the peninsula — where the North continues to defy expectations and survive shortages of food, medicines and virtually all the comforts that their counterparts in the South enjoy — mean that unification remains “a long-term prospect.”





“While Pyongyang refuses to engage on the many inter-Korean projects that Seoul proposes, Lee can seek support and advice from international partners,” he said. “One of the lessons from the German experience is that historical change can come quickly and unexpectedly, so advance coordination and preparation are essential.”





