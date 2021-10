Terrorists attack Pakistan security forces, 5 dead

Islamabad :

The security personnel from paramilitary troops Frontier Corps and Levies were in the vehicle when it came under attack, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.

"Clearance operation is in progress to eliminate any terrorist found in the area," following the incident, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

A surge in terrorist attacks on security forces in Pakistan has recently been witnessed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwest Balochistan provinces.