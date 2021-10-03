I got Covishield from India, says UNGA president

New York :

“On vaccines, that’s a very technical question you have asked me. I got Covishield from India, I’ve got the two doses. I don’t know how many countries would say that Covishield is acceptable or not, but a large portion of the countries have got Covishield, Shahid said at his first press conference here on Friday.





He was responding to a question on whether any COVID vaccine should be recognised and considered or the ones that have been validated by the World Health Organisation or any other group.





“And I’ve survived. But let someone else, a medical person make that call, not me,” he added with a laugh. Shahid said the messages that he received so far on vaccines from world leaders at the General Debate, “has been most positive from the United States, from China, from India, from many, many corners of the world, from the vaccine producers themselves”.