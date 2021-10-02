'US remains prepared to discuss full range of issues with North Korea'

Washington :

Psaki made the remark on Friday after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un accused the US of harbouring a hostile intent toward the North.

"We remain prepared to discuss the full range of issues," Psaki said when asked about Kim's speech at a parliamentary meeting earlier this week.

In his speech on Wednesday, Kim argued the US' hostile policy toward the North has not changed eight months after the new Joe Biden administration took office.

He called the administration's outreaches to Pyongyang for dialogue "a petty trick for deceiving the international community and hiding its hostile acts".

During her briefing on Friday, Psaki noted the North was yet to respond to US overtures.

"We've made specific proposals for discussion with the North Koreans, but have not received a response to date," she said.

The White House Press Secretary also said her country would support dialogue between the two Koreas.

"In terms of potential discussions between the North Koreans and the South Koreans, obviously, we've made our own outreach of potential engagement."

The White House official's remark also comes after a series of missile launches by North Korea that Pyongyang claims included the test launch of a new hypersonic missile.

The US earlier condemned the missile test, along with the test launch of a short-range ballistic missile on September 15, as violations of multiple UN Security Council resolutions that prohibit the North from developing or testing any nuclear and ballistic missiles.

Psaki said the US was continuing to assess the recent North Korean missile launches to confirm the type of missiles involved.