Japan’s Kishida wins party vote, to become new PM

Former Japanese FM Fumio Kishida gestures as he is elected new head of the ruling party

Tokyo :

Kishida replaces outgoing party leader Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down after serving only one year since taking office last September.





As new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Kishida is certain to be elected the next prime minister on Monday in parliament, where his party and coalition partner control the house.





Kishida beat popular vaccinations minister Taro Kono in a runoff after finishing only one vote ahead of him in the first round where none of the four candidates, including two women, was able to win a majority.





Results showed Kishida had more support from party heavyweights who apparently chose stability over change advocated by Kono, who is known as something of a maverick.





The new leader is under pressure to change the party’s high-handed reputation worsened by Suga, who angered the public over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and insistence on holding the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The long-ruling conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) desperately needs to quickly turn around plunging public support ahead of lower house elections coming within two months. Kishida called for growth and distribution under his “new capitalism”.