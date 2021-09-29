6.1-magnitude quake strikes Sea of Japan

Tokyo :

The quake occurred at around 5:37 p.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 38.8 degrees north and a longitude of 135.5 degrees east, and at depth of 400 km.





The quake logged 3 in some parts of Aomori, Iwate, and Fukushima prefectures on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, Xinhua news agency reported.





So far no tsunami warning has been issued.