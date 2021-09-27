Russian fighters escort US bomber over Pacific

Moscow :

Russian radars detected an air target approaching Russian borders over the Pacific, and three Su-35S fighters of Russia's Eastern Military District took off in response, the ministry said on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Russian pilots identified the air target as a US Air Force B-52H strategic bomber and then escorted it.

No violation of Russian borders was allowed and the flight of the Russian aircraft strictly complied with international rules for the use of airspace, it said.