Baloch Liberation Army claims responsibility of bomb attack that killed 4 Pakistan soldiers

Four security personnel were killed and two others were injured in a bomb attack on a vehicle of the Frontier Corps in the Khosat area of Harnai district.

The Baloch Liberation Army which is banned in Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack, Dawn reported.

Official sources said that the FC vehicle was targeted in the Safar Bash area.

The FC soldiers were performing their patrolling duty and when their vehicle reached the Safar Bash area, the improvised explosive device went off resulting in killing of four soldiers and injuries to two officers, the report said.

Security forces rushed to the scene of the attack and shifted the bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital.

The security personnel who died were identified as Hussain Rehmat, Muh­ammad Saleem, Majid Fareed and Zakir. The inj­ured were Captain Owais and Lieutenant Luqman.

On Friday, two security personnel were martyred and five others injured in an attack in Awaran district, the report said.