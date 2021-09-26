China reports 29 new COVID-19 cases on Sept 25 vs 38 a day earlier

Beijing :

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that nine of the new cases were local transmissions, with five in the southeastern province of Fujian and four in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang.





The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 14 on Saturday, the same as a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China has now reached 96,015, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,636.