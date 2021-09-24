Meaningful reconciliation with Tamils essential to achieve lasting peace: SL Prez

New York :

Addressing the high-level UN General Debate, Rajapaksa said that “until 2009”, the country “had suffered from a separatist terrorist war for 30 years.” He said that in 2019, Sri Lanka experienced the devastation wrought by extremist religious terrorists in the Easter Sunday attacks that had killed over 250 people.





“Before that, until 2009,” the country “had suffered from a separatist terrorist war for 30 years, he said, referring to the brutal conflict with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). “Terrorism is a global challenge that requires international cooperation, especially on matters such as intelligence sharing, if it is to be overcome, Rajapaksa said. He said fostering greater accountability, restorative justice, and meaningful reconciliation through domestic institutions is essential to achieve lasting peace.





So too is ensuring more equitable participation in the fruits of economic development, he said adding that it is his Government’s firm intention to build a prosperous, stable and secure future for all Sri Lankans, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or gender.