Pfizer Covid Vaccine Safe For Children Aged 5-11: Clinical Trial Results

Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday said clinical trial results showed their coronavirus vaccine was "safe, well-tolerated" and produced a "robust" immune response in children aged five to 11, adding that they would seek regulatory approval shortly.





The vaccine would be administered at a lower dosage than for people 12 and over, the companies said in a statement. They said they would submit their data to regulatory bodies in the European Union, the United States, and around the world "as soon as possible".