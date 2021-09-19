Maduro proposes creating new institutionalism for CELAC

Mexico City :

"It is necessary to resume the (institutional framework) that began to be built because ... that was beginning to work," he said here on Saturday of the mechanism launched at the end of 2011.

Maduro explained that special emphasis should be placed on strengthening the councils of ministers of economy, social affairs, and politics, which in the past made proposals and sought to conduct a "very valuable" interregional dialogue, Xinhua news agency reported.

As part of the process, the President also proposed the constitution of a general secretariat for the CELAC countries, but did not offer further details.

In addition, he thanked the Mexican government for its role in coordinating the dialogue between representatives of the Venezuelan government and the opposition.

The Sixth CELAC Summit of the Heads of State and Government began with discussion of the transformation of the Organization of American States (OAS) and the strengthening of the internal market of the American continent.