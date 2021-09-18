Satyarthi is Sustainable Devpt Goals Advocate

Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi has been appointed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as a Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocate ahead of the start of the 76th UN General Assembly.

Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi (File Photo) Geneva : Guterres appointed Satyarthi, STEM activist Valentina Munoz Rabanal, Microsoft President Brad Smith and K-pop superstars BLACKPINK as new SDG Advocates, a press release issued by the UN said on Friday. Reacting on the appointment, Satyarthi thanked the UN chief for the appointment at this critical point in time.