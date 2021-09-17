Iran attaches importance to regional cooperation: President

Tehran :

"We attach great importance to regional cooperation, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is one of the active organizations for regional cooperation where the Islamic Republic of Iran will have an active presence," Raisi told reporters on Thursday upon his departure to the Tajik capital of Dushanbe to attend the upcoming SCO summit.

He said that he will express the views of the Islamic Republic in the summit, and will also meet with the leaders and senior officials of the participating countries, including his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon.

Visiting Tajikistan marks a new chapter in cultural, economic and political relations between the two states, said Raisi.

During this trip, a number of agreements will be signed between Tehran and Dushanbe in the fields of law, economics and agriculture, which will help develop the existing relations between the two countries, he noted.

The two-day SCO summit is scheduled to focus on regional issues, including that of Afghanistan.

The SCO was established in Shanghai in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017.

Iran is an observer country in the organization.



