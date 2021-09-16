Italy reports 67 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 5,117 new cases

Italy reported 67 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 73 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,117 from 4,830.
Rome: Italy has registered 130,167 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.62 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,018 on Thursday, down from 4,128 a day earlier. There were 30 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 32 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 531 from a previous 540.
Some 306,267 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 317,666, the health ministry said.
