5.5 million internally displaced in Afghanistan: UN body

A total of 5.5 million have been internally displaced in Afghanistan, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has said. More than 500,592 were displaced in the last eight months, according to a report by the United Nations's OSHA. IOM said 850,805 undocumented Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan during the last eight months, TOLO news reported.

Reprecentative image. Image Credit: ANI