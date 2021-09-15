Thailand reports 13,798 new Covid-19 cases, 144 more deaths

Bangkok :

The CCSA, the country's Covid-19 task force, said most of the new infections were detected at factories, markets and construction worker camp sites, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The capital city Bangkok confirmed 2,772 new cases during the past 24 hours, topping the list by regions.

The country's total number of infections has risen to more than 1.42 million, while that of the death toll has reached 14,765.

The CCSA urged the public and all sectors to comply with the government's pandemic control guidelines as the government allowed more facilities to reopen with the numbers of new infections and fatalities on a downward trend.

According to the CCSA, the Thai government will purchase an additional 449,500 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from the European Union, which are scheduled to arrive in Thailand by the end of September.

As of Tuesday, Thailand has administered more than 41.65 million doses of vaccines, with 18.4 per cent of the whole population having been fully vaccinated, according to the CCSA.

The government aims to inoculate about 70 per cent of its nearly 70 million population by the end of the year.



