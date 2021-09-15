Ethiopia reports 1,664 new Covid-19 cases

Chennai :

The ministry reported 34 new deaths and 1,146 more recoveries, bringing the national counts to 5,001 and 293,092 respectively.





Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of Covid-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 27,284 active Covid-19 cases, with 783 of them under severe health conditions.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest-hit by Covid-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya.



