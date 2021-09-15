Singapore reports 837 new Covid-19 cases

There were 755 new cases reported in the community on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update.
Singapore:
This is the highest in more than a year, the Straits Times reported.
There were also 77 cases among dormitory residents and five imported ones, bringing the total to 837 new Covid-19 cases.
A new cluster with 10 cases has also surfaced at All Saints Home in Jurong East.
Nine are residents and one is a staff member.
The total number of infections in Singapore stands at 73,131.
